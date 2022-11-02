Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.29

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 288417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seabridge Gold from $105.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a P/E ratio of 366.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile



Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

