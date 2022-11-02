Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,854 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

