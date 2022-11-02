Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

