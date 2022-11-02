Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

