SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.75 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

SeaSpine Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.33. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SeaSpine by 188.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

