Sector Gamma AS Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 7,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,478. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

