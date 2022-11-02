Sector Gamma AS Purchases 8,716 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.50. 18,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

