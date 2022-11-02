Sector Gamma AS Raises Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,979. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.06.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,208 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

