Sector Gamma AS Sells 12,865 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 3.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $4,126,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 252.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

