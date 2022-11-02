Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.19. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

