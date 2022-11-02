Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Genpact by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. 38,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,171. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

