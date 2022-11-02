Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

