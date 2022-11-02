Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3,825.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.9 %

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,917. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

