Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. 126,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

