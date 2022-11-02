Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. 158,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $74.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

