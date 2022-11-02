Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for 1.5% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

