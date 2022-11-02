Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,334. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

