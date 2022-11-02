Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 472,393 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $8,721,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 912,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,971 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

