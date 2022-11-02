Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,622 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 411,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 39,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 718,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 737,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

