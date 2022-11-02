Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,105. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $321.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.72 and a 200 day moving average of $261.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

