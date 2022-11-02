Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.61 billion-$9.61 billion.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.3 %

SEKEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 68,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,784. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.