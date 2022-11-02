Select Energy Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Select Energy Services has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.09. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

