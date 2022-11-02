Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SELB opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 196.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 731,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

