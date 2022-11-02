ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $418.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 422.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.10.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.