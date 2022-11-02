ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 72.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.63.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.2 %

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,582 shares of company stock worth $7,016,200. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $17.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.06. 22,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.