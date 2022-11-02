SES AI (SES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. SES AI has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,763.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 144,159 shares of company stock worth $711,577.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SES. Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

