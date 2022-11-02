Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Trading Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
Seven Generations Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.
Seven Generations Energy Company Profile
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
