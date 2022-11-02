Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 1.6 %

Duolingo stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $175.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

