Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.
About Shanghai Electric Group
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.
