Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend by an average of 311.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 162.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 43,727 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

