Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $224.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,084. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average of $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $749,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $854,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 521,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after buying an additional 174,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

