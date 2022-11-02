Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

SHOE stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. Shoe Zone has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.48). The firm has a market cap of £87.50 million and a P/E ratio of 729.17.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Shoe Zone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.