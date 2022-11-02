Short Interest in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Expands By 8.0%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

