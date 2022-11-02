Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Rises By 5.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 22,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 41.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $975.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

