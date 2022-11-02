Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Rises By 5.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 22,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 41.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Beyond Meat Price Performance
NASDAQ BYND opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $975.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.03.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.