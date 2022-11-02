Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Declines By 5.6%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $2,891,000.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.