Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rises By 9.9%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 879,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,223. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

