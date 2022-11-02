Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expands By 9.2%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 376,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.31 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 263,521 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 450,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.