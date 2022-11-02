Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Drops By 8.8%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Cosan by 154.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 458,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 61.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Cosan Trading Up 5.4 %

Cosan Company Profile

NYSE:CSAN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 387,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,493. Cosan has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.