Short Interest in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Drops By 9.4%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,045,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,581,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,940 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 302.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

CTKB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 495,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,809. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.50 and a beta of -0.09. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.34 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

