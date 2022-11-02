Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Grows By 5.3%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

