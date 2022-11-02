Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Increases By 6.0%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 539,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FATH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

