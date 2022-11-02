Short Interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Decreases By 10.6%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 696,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

FREQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 82,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,670. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also

