Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Increases By 6.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Geron by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

