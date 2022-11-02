Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Rises By 9.4%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 813,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,505. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,202 shares of company stock worth $464,040. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 27.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

