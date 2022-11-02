Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Rises By 8.1%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 753,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HISJF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. H.I.S. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

