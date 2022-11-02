Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Drops By 10.2%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 727,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 199,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $807.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

