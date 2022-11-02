Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Rises By 9.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 46.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,744.4% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 267,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 40,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

