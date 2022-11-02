Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Separately, Nomura cut Showa Denko K.K. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.
