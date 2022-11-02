Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.90. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 25,642 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

