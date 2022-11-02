Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.48

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as low as C$11.75. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 235,380 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.03.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$850.01 million and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

