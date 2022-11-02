Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.48

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as low as C$11.75. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 235,380 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.03.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$850.01 million and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.